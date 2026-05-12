Estonia appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Hungary and Moldova

Several new Estonian ambassadors to European nations have been appointed, including to Ukraine.

President Alar Karis recently appointed the new ambassadors, who mostly replace envoys whose terms had ended, and include the representatives to Ukraine, Hungary and Moldova.

Tiina Intelmann will be Estonia's new ambassador to Ukraine, replacing Annely Kolk, who has served in Kyiv since September 2023.

Intelmann has been an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1991 and is a previous ambassador to Israel and the U.K., as well as serving more recently as the EU's ambassador to Somalia. She had been working at the Foreign Ministry as a special representative for multilateralism and peace mediation until the new appointment.

Tiina Intelmann. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Siiri Königsberg has been appointed ambassador to Moldova, which borders Ukraine and is one of the Eastern Partnership nations. Königsberg replaces Aune Kotli.

Estonia's new ambassador to EU member state Hungary will be Jana Vanamölder. Hungary's recent elections saw the end of Viktor Orban's rule as prime minister after 16 years and his replacement by Péter Magyar. Hungary also borders Ukraine, and under Orban had blocked EU aid to Ukraine. Vanamölder will replace Raul Toomas in Budapest.

President Karis appointed several more ambassadors to European nations: Piret Urb will be the new ambassador to Greece, replacing Karin Rannu. Katrin Kivi will represent Estonia in Portugal, replacing Moonika Kase as ambassador, while Lembit Uibo has been appointed ambassador to Andorra, replacing Andres Rundu. Uibo is also ambassador to Spain and will reside in Madrid.

Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk is Estonia's new ambassador to its neighbor to the south, Latvia, replacing Eerik Marmei.

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