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Estonia looking to deepen cooperation with Hungary's new government

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he hopes bilateral relations between Estonia and Hungary can be strengthened following a phone call with the incoming foreign minister.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governent was voted out of office after 16 years earlier this month by Peter Magyar's Tisza party. Orban was seen as the most Russia-friendly country in the EU and worked to block aid for Ukraine.

Tsahkna spoke to Hungary's prospective next foreign minister Anita Orban – no relation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban – on Tuesday.

Tsahkna said he expects renewed momentum in Estonia–Hungary bilateral relations, as well as fresh impetus for cooperation within the European Union.

"We hope that the new political situation will make it possible to achieve greater unity in Europe and to move forward on issues that are important for the security, economic prosperity and global influence of the EU, but which have so far stalled," he said.

"First and foremost, this concerns support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, and EU enlargement."

Tsahkna added: "I also expect that, following the elections, it will be possible to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Estonia and Hungary."

Magyar's government is expected to take office next month.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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