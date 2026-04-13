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Estonia congratulates Hungary's opposition on 'historic' win

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Peter Magyar and his Tisza party swept to victory on April 12, 2026, winning a super majority.
Peter Magyar and his Tisza party swept to victory on April 12, 2026, winning a super majority. Source: SCANPIX/AP
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Estonia's prime minister and foreign minister said Hungarian voters have chosen "change, democracy, and a stronger place in Europe" after the opposition Tisza party unseated Prime Minister Viktor Orban from power after 16 years.

Peter Magyar's Tisza party received a supermajority from voters, winning more than 60 percent of seats in the parliament on Sunday.

Orban and his Fidesz party have been the strongest supporters of Russia in the EU and have repeatedly tried to block aid packages to Ukraine.

Estonia's top politicians emphasized the historic nature of Magyar's win and Hungary's place in Europe in comments on social media.

"Hungarians have made a historic choice for a free and strong Hungary in a united Europe, rejecting forces that ignore their interests," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) wrote on X.

"Congratulations to Péter Magyar on winning the election! I look forward to working together on what unites Estonia, Hungary and Europe."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "Historic night for Hungary, voters chose change, democracy, and a stronger place in Europe. Congratulations to Péter Magyar and the Tisza Party. Europe's heart beats louder today. Looking forward to working together to deepen cooperation and uphold the values that unite Estonia, Hungary and all of Europe."

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said: "Today, Hungarians said: 'Russia, go home!'"

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Editor: Helen Wright

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