'Symbol of trust:' Estonia opens embassy in Armenia

Estonia opened a new embassy in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, this week, marking a "new stage" in relations between the two countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

At the opening ceremony, the minister highlighted that practical cooperation between the two countries has grown significantly.

"Diplomatic relations between Estonia and Armenia date back to 1992, and the opening of our embassy in Yerevan today marks a new stage in our relations. The embassy is a symbol of trust, reaffirming Estonia's commitment to being present, contributing and strengthening relations with Armenia," Tsahkna said.

Estonia's first Ambassador to Armenia Marge Mardisalu-Kahar said the country is an important partner for Estonia in development cooperation.

"Estonia has shared its experience and expertise in the digital field, where Armenia has made rapid progress. Together with ESTDEV, we will continue implementing development cooperation projects in both digital development and strengthening export capacity," she added.

Mardisalu-Kahar was formerly the ambassador in Georgia, but Estonia withdrew the position in February.

Relations between Tallinn and Tbilisi have cooled after the ruling Georgian Dream party took power at the end of 2024. The new government has halted its accession process with the European Union, introduced a Russian-inspired foreign agent law for NGOs, and suppressed protests.

Estonia's relations with Armenia have begun to develop rapidly after 2023, when Russia failed to guarantee the country's security in a conflict with Azerbaijan and Yerevan started looking westwards.

Tsahkna also met with Armernia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit.

"We see strong potential to expand cooperation in innovation, cybersecurity and digital development. There is also growing interest in Armenia in Estonian companies and start-ups," he added.

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