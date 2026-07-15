Estonia helping Armenian local governments tackle corruption

The Estonian Centre for International Development and Transparency International Estonia are developing a system to help Armenia in corruption risk assessment, as corruption remains a challenge for local governments.

The project aims to prevent corruption at the local government level and was launched at the end of June in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, and will see Estonia share its experiences.

Local authorities in Armenia report the second-highest number of corruption cases by sector, following police and defence.

According to Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, 31 local government officials were prosecuted for corruption-related offences in criminal cases investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee in 2023.

A two-day seminar at the end of June brought together municipality representatives with Armenian and Estonian experts to help assess corruption risks more effectively in the future.

In the coming months, a corruption risk assessment questionnaire will launch in five Armenian municipalities.

Kadri Org-Lilleväli, Transparency International Estonia's project manager, said: "We are sharing this experience with our partners not as a one-size-fits-all solution, but as an approach that can be adapted to the needs of Armenian municipalities."

ESTDEV's Head of Democracy and Rule of Law, Eva-Maria Liimets: "We are pleased to work with our Armenian partners, who are committed to increasing openness, trust and accountability in their communities."

Estonia's relations with Armenia have developed rapidly since 2023 after Russia failed to guarantee the country's security in a conflict with Azerbaijan. Earlier this year, Estonia opened a new embassy in Armenia's capital, Yerevan. Mardisalu-Kahar said the country is an important partner for Estonia in development cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!