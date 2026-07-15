X!

Estonia helping Armenian local governments tackle corruption

News
Estonian and Armenian flags fly at Stenbock House in Tallinn.
Estonian and Armenian flags fly at Stenbock House in Tallinn. Source: Jürgen Randma
News

The Estonian Centre for International Development and Transparency International Estonia are developing a system to help Armenia in corruption risk assessment, as corruption remains a challenge for local governments.

The project aims to prevent corruption at the local government level and was launched at the end of June in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, and will see Estonia share its experiences.

Local authorities in Armenia report the second-highest number of corruption cases by sector, following police and defence. 

According to Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, 31 local government officials were prosecuted for corruption-related offences in criminal cases investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee in 2023. 

A two-day seminar at the end of June brought together municipality representatives with Armenian and Estonian experts to help assess corruption risks more effectively in the future.

In the coming months, a corruption risk assessment questionnaire will launch in five Armenian municipalities. 

Kadri Org-Lilleväli, Transparency International Estonia's project manager, said: "We are sharing this experience with our partners not as a one-size-fits-all solution, but as an approach that can be adapted to the needs of Armenian municipalities."

ESTDEV's Head of Democracy and Rule of Law, Eva-Maria Liimets: "We are pleased to work with our Armenian partners, who are committed to increasing openness, trust and accountability in their communities."

Estonia's relations with Armenia have developed rapidly since 2023 after Russia failed to guarantee the country's security in a conflict with Azerbaijan. Earlier this year, Estonia opened a new embassy in Armenia's capital, Yerevan. Mardisalu-Kahar said the country is an important partner for Estonia in development cooperation. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:10

Reform MPs outline more than €100 million in potential budget cuts

11:26

Poll: SDE's rating surge stalls

10:58

Estonian troops join Bastille Day parade in Paris

10:20

SEB Bank chief: Estonia's economy showing early recovery

09:37

Foreign seasonal workers in Estonia mainly head to agricultural jobs

09:32

Estonia sees tourist boost in May

08:45

Footballer Rocco Shein signed by Portsmouth FC in one of biggest ever Estonian transfers

08:26

Heavy rain slows work on Estonia's eastern border

08:06

Estonia helping Armenian local governments tackle corruption

14.07

Gallery: Top US and British acts close out Kikumu festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia Updated

14.07

Russia plans to take Baltics to International Court of Justice over alleged discrimination

14.07

Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

14.07

Foragers turn to social media, leaving stores without local blueberries

13.07

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

14.07

Plastic-wrapped cucumbers to disappear from Estonia's stores

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, final

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

14.07

Estonia–Ukraine drone deal implementation 'begins immediately'

14.07

Medieval ship found in Tallinn traced to Lithuanian builders

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo