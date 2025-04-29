Armenian PM in Estonia: We have no plans to strain relations with Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a visit to Tallinn on Monday, said Armenia has never intended to escalate relations with Russia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of conflicts in recent years, with an Azerbaijani offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last September forcing the region's 100,000 residents to flee. Yerevan was expecting security guarantees from Moscow, but they never came.

Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to the terms of a peace treaty that could end a decades-long conflict that began with the fall of the Soviet Union.

Over the last year, Yerevan has strengthened relations with the U.S. and EU. Estonia has also strengthened its cooperation.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Kristen Michal, "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Pashinyan whether Armenia was ready and capable of fully breaking away from Moscow's influence.

"I want to state this very clearly, because sometimes this topic can be interpreted very differently in Armenia and that does not quite reflect reality," Pashinyan told the assembled media.

"We have had no intention of escalating relations with Russia. Logically, it makes more sense to maintain good relations with all international partners. We want to regulate and normalize relations with all countries in our region; we want to normalize relations with Azerbaijan; we want to normalize relations with Turkey as well."

Michal hoped for the imminent signing of the agreement between the two countries.

Kristen Michal and Nikol Pashinyan. Source: Stenbocki maja/Jürgen Randma

Michal: Reforms benefits your own people

The prime ministers also discussed Armenia's European Union aspirations. Yerevan recently adopted legislation to support the start of its path towards membership.

Michal urged his counterpart to continue with reforms.

"You have firmly chosen the path of strengthening relations with the European Union. Estonia supports you in this. Make the most of the process. Reforms bring tangible benefits, first and foremost to your own people. Our own experience 20 years ago can confirm this," he said.

The pair also discussed cooperation in the fields of building a digital state, education, and economic development in Armenia.

During his visit, Pashinyan also met with President Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200.)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!