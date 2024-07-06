Estonia conducts teacher training sessions in Armenia

As part of the Team Europe joint initiative "Resilient Syunik," nearly 60 Armenian teachers and education officials participated in an Estonian-run training program on effective reading pedagogy and innovative teaching methods.

Data shows that Armenian elementary school children struggle with reading comprehension. In an effort to support improved literacy skills, the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) held teacher training in the provinces of Syunik in the south of the country and Lori in the north.

Participants learned more about teaching strategies to help students improve their functional literacy and text comprehension skills. They received Armenian-language worksheets, reading material and additional suggestions for continued study after the training.

According to Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for education, continued professional development is integral to teaching.

"The broader goal of the training was to empower teachers through professional development so that they can find the best way to support their students and create a school culture based on cooperation," Kulu said.

