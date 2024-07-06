Estonia conducts teacher training sessions in Armenia

News
Estonia has begun teacher training in Armenia.
Estonia has begun teacher training in Armenia. Source: ESTDEV.
News

As part of the Team Europe joint initiative "Resilient Syunik," nearly 60 Armenian teachers and education officials participated in an Estonian-run training program on effective reading pedagogy and innovative teaching methods.

Data shows that Armenian elementary school children struggle with reading comprehension. In an effort to support improved literacy skills, the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) held teacher training in the provinces of Syunik in the south of the country and Lori in the north.

Participants learned more about teaching strategies to help students improve their functional literacy and text comprehension skills. They received Armenian-language worksheets, reading material and additional suggestions for continued study after the training.

According to Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for education, continued professional development is integral to teaching.

"The broader goal of the training was to empower teachers through professional development so that they can find the best way to support their students and create a school culture based on cooperation," Kulu said.

More information about the project is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Top artists create new works on Tartu's streets for Stencibility Festival

14:50

Estonia conducts teacher training sessions in Armenia

14:25

Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Rute

14:05

Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Puuluup

13:40

Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Jarek Kasar

13:10

NATO DIANA launches new call for deep-tech solutions to tackle critical challenges

13:32

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning Updated

12:04

Tartu's Car Free Avenue program begins on Saturday Updated

11:32

Tartu to pilot front-door entry only on city buses this August

10:45

Estonia has received tens of millions of dollars in US security assistance

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

05.07

Watch: Euro 2024 quarter-finals live on ETV Updated

13:32

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning Updated

04.07

Survey: More than 60% of population prepared to defend Estonia

05.07

ISS officials attend fraternity event under false names and get caught

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

09:59

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal construction costs fall due to phased tendering

10.05

All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo