Hussar: Armenia is a priority country for Estonia's development cooperation

Estonian pledged support for Armenia's European Union aspirations and said the country is a development cooperation "priority" during a visit of Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan to Tallinn on Thursday.

During meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), conversations touched on bilateral relations, Armenia's European integration, the security situation in Europe and Southern Caucasus, and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Estonia fully supports Armenia in working towards stronger and closer relations with the European Union," Tsahkna said, adding he was glad that negotiations have begun over a new bilateral partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU (Partnership Agenda). "Armenia has taken important steps for the implementation of reforms and convergence with the EU."

Margus Tsahkna and Ararat Mirzojan. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said Armenia and Estonia had a good mutual understanding of the security challenges in our respective regions. "The outcome of Russia's aggression is of key importance for the security of both countries," he said.

Estonia is also ready to contribute to strengthening Armenia's civil society, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Hussar also stressed support for the country. "Since last year, Armenia is again a priority country for Estonia's development cooperation. We have focused on supporting education and democracy," he said in a statement.

Lauri Hussar and Ararat Mirzojan. Source: Erik Peinar / Chancellery of the Riigikogu

Estonia relaunched development cooperation with Armenia following the country's steps to move "closer to the European Union and a democratic space of values" and away from Russia's sphere of influence.

The chairman of the Estonia-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mati Raidma, also participated in the meeting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!