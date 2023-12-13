Foreign minister: Estonia should recognize Armenian genocide

Minister of Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia should take steps to recognize the Armenian genocide during a visit to Yerevan on Wednesday (December 13).

"Estonians owe it to the Armenians to recognize the genocide against their people," Tsahkna said at the meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"In today's world, where there is an aggression against another country in Europe and Russia is deporting Ukrainian children, we must not forget and neglect history and accept this kind of behavior," Tsahkna said in a statement.

The Armenian genocide took place in 1915 when the Ottoman Empire systematically destroyed and deported Armenians, causing the death of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians.

On a meeting with #Armenian foreign minister @AraratMirzoyan I emphazised that it's #Estonian dept to Armenia that we haven't recognized genocide against Armenian people & I will start the process in Estonian parliament. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) December 13, 2023

Data from the Armenian National Institute shows 32 countries have recognized the killing of Armenians as genocide, including the USA, Russia and 17 European Union countries, including Latvia and Lithuania.

However, Turkey does not believe the claim and some countries have allegedly not recognized the genocide to keep up good relations.

Last year, representatives of the Association of Estonian National Minorities called on the Riigikogu to recognize the Armenian genocide.

