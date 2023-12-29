Nearly 60,000 Ukraine refugees granted temporary protection in Estonia since war began

Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn.
Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A total of 50,592 war refugees have received temporary protection in Estonia between the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the present, daily Postimees reports.

Not all of those granted temporary protection have remained; as of December 24, a total of 35,963 Ukraine war refugees holding valid temporary protection were registered resident in Estonia.

Postimees reports that 88 war refugees from Ukraine applied for temporary protection in Estonia last week, while an additional 24 Ukrainian citizens applied for international protection in Estonia.

Estonia has provided international protection to 6,366 Ukrainian citizens since the war began.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

