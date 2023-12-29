Estonian ambassador: Kyiv under largest air attack since war began

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk has commented on the overnight attack by Russian troops on the Ukrainian capital and other cities in the country.

"The air alert has just stopped in Kyiv. I can see from my window that there are several fires in the city, and that several buildings have been damaged. According to the commander of the Ukrainian air force, this was the largest missile strike on Ukraine in the entire war, and numerous cities were hit early in the morning," Kolk told ERR radio news.

"While the air warning has stopped in Kyiv, it remains in effect in many other Ukrainian cities. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured; we will see what news the day brings," the Estonian ambassador in the Ukrainian capital said earlier today.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of December 29, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukrainian cities. In Kyiv residential buildings, warehouses and a subway station were damaged.

Ukrainian officials reported 18 dead and about 100 wounded from Russia's overnight missile and drone attack.

