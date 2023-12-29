Estonian ambassador: Kyiv under largest air attack since war began

News
Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk presents her credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk presents her credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk has commented on the overnight attack by Russian troops on the Ukrainian capital and other cities in the country.

"The air alert has just stopped in Kyiv. I can see from my window that there are several fires in the city, and that several buildings have been damaged. According to the commander of the Ukrainian air force, this was the largest missile strike on Ukraine in the entire war, and numerous cities were hit early in the morning," Kolk told ERR radio news.

"While the air warning has stopped in Kyiv, it remains in effect in many other Ukrainian cities. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured; we will see what news the day brings," the Estonian ambassador in the Ukrainian capital said earlier today.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of December 29, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukrainian cities. In Kyiv residential buildings, warehouses and a subway station were damaged.

Ukrainian officials reported 18 dead and about 100 wounded from Russia's overnight missile and drone attack.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Uku Arold new EDF stratcomms commander

15:23

Estonian ambassador: Kyiv under largest air attack since war began

15:01

Jüri Ratas finds Yana Toom should not run for European Parliament in Center's ranks

14:28

Nuclear energy group recommends building nuclear power plant in Estonia

14:14

President Karis: The government's capacity for empathy could be greater

13:54

Study: Supermarket share of Estonian-produced products fell slightly in 2023

12:53

Nearly 60,000 Ukraine refugees granted temporary protection in Estonia since war began

12:15

Ministry of Culture closes down Estonian Finns national cultural autonomy

11:47

Need to cut costs means rail electrification south of Tartu will not go ahead

10:24

Sports coach, team of the year 2023 shortlists announced

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

09:51

State wishes to add data on bank details, nationality to population register

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: