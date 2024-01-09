President Karis appoints five new Estonian ambassadors

President Alar Karis has appointed five new Estonian ambassadors and representatives to sovereign states and international organizations.

The new appointees replace officials whose terms have come to an end, and are:

- Aino Lepik von Wirén, who will be Estonia's new ambassador and permanent representative to the Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg. This means the head of state has recalled Rasmus Lumi, previously in the role.

- Maria Belovas as Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ambassador Jaan Reinhold is thus recalled.

- Mait Martinson, appointed Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, based in Tokyo. The president recalled Ambassador Väino Reinart.

- Aune Kotli, new Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, based in Bucharesywhile Ingrid Kressel Vinciguerra has been recalled.

- Marje Luubi who will serve as the ambassador to Sri Lanka, based in New Delhi, while the president recalled Ambassador Katrin Kivi from that post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!