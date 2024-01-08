Karis to discuss military defense facilities with Latvia, Lithuania

News
Alar Karis and Kaja Kallas.
Alar Karis and Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia will actively start discussing military defense facilities with Latvia and Lithuania, President Alar Karis said on Monday after a routine meeting of the National Defense Council.

Karis said Russia is testing the will and readiness of Finland and Estonia's borders, but Estonia has prepared for such attacks. He said the border must be able to withstand both hybrid attacks as well as force, such as tanks and combat units.

Estonia must be protected from the first attack, he stressed.

"Military defense facilities in our border region is certainly a topic to be continued in the new year. And the Ministry of Defense, together with our Baltic counterparts, is currently working in this direction," Karis told journalists at a press conference after the meeting.

Speaking about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Karis said the Euro-Atlantic community needs to clearly show its support for Kyiv and stand with the country long-term. He said Ukraine's defense and security guarantees are decisive for European security.

"We know that Ukraine still needs more weapons, even better weapons, and it is important that all countries with this capability put their military industries to work so that Ukraine gets what it needs and so that Europe becomes militarily strong again, which in turn will prevent future wars of aggression on European soil," the president said.

Alar Karis and Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Kallas called on countries to contribute 0.25 percent of GDP to aid Ukraine

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who also participated in the press conference, called on Europe, North America, and other countries to support Ukraine to the amount of 0.25 percent of GDP.          

"Estonia's contribution to winning the war in Ukraine over the next four years will be 0.25 percent of GDP. If everyone put in 0.25 percent, that's what it would take for Ukraine to win this war," said Kallas.

Kallas said, since 2022, Estonia has given Ukraine military aid worth nearly €500 million. "This is necessary to ensure our security as well," the prime minister said.

In the coming years, Estonia will allocate €14 million per year Ukraine, including for reconstruction.

Kallas said she understands that many people are growing used to war, and in democracies, public opinion can slow down decision-making. However, she emphasized that it is necessary for governments to consistently explain why supporting Ukraine is important in their countries.

The figure 0.25 percent of GDP has been suggested in a discussion paper by the Ministry of Defense as the amount all countries can contribute annually to help Ukraine win the war.

The National Defense Council is an advisory body to the president. It discusses key issues from the point of view of national defense and expresses its opinions on these issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

20:22

Karis to discuss military defense facilities with Latvia, Lithuania

19:49

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' ties for EDA Awards' 2023 best doc feature

19:26

Former Center MPs in no rush to join new parties

18:58

Central bank economist: Inflation in Estonia to continue to slow in 2024

18:30

Days of freezing temperatures may have harmed winter crops

17:51

Price of electricity to fall slightly on Tuesday

17:34

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

17:18

Watchdog: DSO does not have enough employees to stay on top of outages

16:41

Rene Toomse: Russians willing to take cruel risks in war

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

10:33

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

12:01

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023 Updated

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

07.01

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

07.01

Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: