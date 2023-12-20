Daily: Estonia will not repatriate Ukrainian men without request from Kyiv

Lauri Läänemets at the government's weekly press conference on November 16, 2023.
Lauri Läänemets at the government's weekly press conference on November 16, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to a report last week by daily news outlet Postimees, Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets (SDE) said Estonia has no plans to repatriate draft-age Ukrainian men without any official request to do so from the Ukrainian authorities.

Last Wednesday, EKRE MP Anti Poolamets said in the Riigikogu, that over 7,000 Ukrainian men, who have arrived in Estonia since Russia's full-scale invasion "actually fled from their obligations in Ukraine."

The EKRE MP suggested that many could be pro-Russian and unwilling to fight on the front lines or even provide assistance in Ukraine, with some even posing a security risk to Estonia.

However, Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets (SDE) said that Estonia will not decide for Ukraine who needs to go to the front and who does not.

The minister added that labeling Ukrainian men who have arrived in Estonia as deserters was inaccurate, as many have been given exemptions from military service by the Ukrainian authorities.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Postimees

