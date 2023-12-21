Riigikogu votes down Isamaa MP call for investigative committee into prime minister

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder at the Riigikogu.
Helir-Valdor Seeder at the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

MPs on Wednesday voted down a proposal to set up an investigative committee to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the business activities of the spouse of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The bill, put forward by Isamaa chief whip Helir-Valdor Seeder, was voted down 51 to 26, with 13 abstentions.

Seeder stated that the committee would still be relevant, adding the matter should not be allowed to recede from view.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine is still relevant. The question is still one of Estonia's security. It has not lost its relevance," Seeder said, the main concern being that some of the business activities the premier's spouse had been involved in had been connected to Russia.

The proposal had last month also been voted down by the Riigikogu's constitutional affairs committee.

Among the 13 abstainers were several coalition MPs including deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Liisa Pakosta (Estonia 200) and Luisa Rõivas (Reform).

The vote was one of the last substantive actions to be carried out by parliament in 2023. Thursday is the Riigikogu's last day before the Christmas and New Year recess, and is mostly taken up by festivities to that end. The Riigikogu returns to work on January 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

PM Kaja Kallas satisfied with Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev's work

13:49

New Defense League chief: Support for Ukraine in all ways must continue

13:28

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

13:18

British Army NCO jailed after Tapa knife-threat incident

13:00

Explainer | What's making news in Estonia as 2023 draws to a close

12:25

Riigikogu votes down Isamaa MP call for investigative committee into prime minister

12:01

Estonia to host top-level disc golf stage in 2025

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

11:02

Several domestic records broken on day one of Estonian short course championships

10:04

Minister: Major international institutions need reform in face of Russian aggression

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise

20.12

SEB bank still active in Russia

11:33

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

20.12

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

20.12

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

20.12

Lawyer: Data leak victims should bide their time before filing damages claims

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: