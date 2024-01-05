Raimond Kaljulaid out of the running as SDE set to elect new Tallinn leader

The Tallinn chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is set to elect a new leader on Saturday. Current leader Raimond Kaljulaid will not be standing for re-election.

Kaljulaid justified his decision by saying that his work in the Riigikogu takes up all his time. He is, for instance, a member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee and the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee, as well as several Riigikogu groups.

Kaljulaid has already withdrawn his membership of Tallinn City Council.

"You can't do two things properly at the same time," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, only one candidate was in the running for the position, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus.

Earlier this week, Kaljulaid called on the SDE to abandon its coalition in the capital with the Center Party in Tallinn and form a new one without them.

