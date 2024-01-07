Madle Lippus to head up Social Democrats in Tallinn

The Tallinn branch of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has elected Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus its regional chair.

Lippus was the only candidate after recent branch manager Raimond Kaljulaid decided not to run again and concentrate on his duties as an MP.

Madle Lippus said that as head of the branch, her goal is to put together an integral idea of how the Social Democrats see Tallinn developing as a Nordic capital.

"An integral vision that will convince most of Tallinners to vote for us at the upcoming elections," Lippus said, adding that the party has a historical opportunity to turn itself into the leading political force in the capital. (Several prominent Center Party members and MPs recently quit the latter in favor of SDE – ed.)

The Tallinn branch of the Social Democrats also elected new deputy chairs, board and regional representatives for the party council.

--

