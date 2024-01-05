Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party

news
Five of the six MPs who announced Friday they are leaving the Center Party, en route to giving a press conference on the matter.
Five of the six MPs who announced Friday they are leaving the Center Party, en route to giving a press conference on the matter. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

Six leading Center Party MPs have quit the party, according to public data available from the commercial register (Äriregister).

The six include former ministers Tanel Kiik and Jaak Aab (pictured below), who had said Thursday they were certainly considering leaving Center.

Former party secretary general Andre Hanimägi, veteran MP Enn Eesmaa, Kersti Sarapuu, who has been an MP across three Riigikogu compositions, and former Valga mayor Ester Karuse complete the six, according to data on the commercial register.

Aab, Kiik and most of the others named above were due to give a press conference starting from 11 a.m. Friday.

Jaak Aab and Tanel Kiik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Several high-profile politicians had already left the party since the election of Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart as party leader, in September last year.

Up until that point, a balance had been more or less maintained between the Estonian wing of the party and the Russian wing; this dynamic had already come under fresh scrutiny after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from February 2022, while Center's sole MEP, Yana Toom, has been providing legal aid to pro-Russia activists, some of whom have been expelled from Estonia.

The party's number of Riigikogu seats fell from 26 to 16 at the March 2023 general election. With two MPs leaving in the fall to join Isamaa (Jaanus Kariland and Tõnis Mölder), along with Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, who left to join the Reform Party, plus the latest six departures, Center's number of mandates will have more than halved even on that total, to seven seats – making it the smallest party by Riigikogu representation.

This story is developing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:03

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party

10:58

Reform Party meets to discuss strategy for year ahead

10:19

New owner likely to turn Tartu's Draakon Hotel into apartment building

09:47

Estonian financial authority wants to make switching banks easier

09:40

Statistics: CPI up 4.3 percent in Estonia on year to December

09:23

Prime minister: No coalition shuffle in the works

09:09

Tartu bus service upgrade will include option to swipe bank card directly

09:03

Statistics: Industrial production down nearly 6 percent in November

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

08:23

Kaja Kallas on Ansip criticism: I hope I don't become that embittered

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

04.01

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

04.01

Tanel Kiik considering quitting Center Party to join SDE Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: