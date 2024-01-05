Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party

Six leading Center Party MPs have quit the party, according to public data available from the commercial register (Äriregister).

The six include former ministers Tanel Kiik and Jaak Aab (pictured below), who had said Thursday they were certainly considering leaving Center.

Former party secretary general Andre Hanimägi, veteran MP Enn Eesmaa, Kersti Sarapuu, who has been an MP across three Riigikogu compositions, and former Valga mayor Ester Karuse complete the six, according to data on the commercial register.

Aab, Kiik and most of the others named above were due to give a press conference starting from 11 a.m. Friday.

Jaak Aab and Tanel Kiik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Several high-profile politicians had already left the party since the election of Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart as party leader, in September last year.

Up until that point, a balance had been more or less maintained between the Estonian wing of the party and the Russian wing; this dynamic had already come under fresh scrutiny after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from February 2022, while Center's sole MEP, Yana Toom, has been providing legal aid to pro-Russia activists, some of whom have been expelled from Estonia.

The party's number of Riigikogu seats fell from 26 to 16 at the March 2023 general election. With two MPs leaving in the fall to join Isamaa (Jaanus Kariland and Tõnis Mölder), along with Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, who left to join the Reform Party, plus the latest six departures, Center's number of mandates will have more than halved even on that total, to seven seats – making it the smallest party by Riigikogu representation.

This story is developing.

