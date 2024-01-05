Kõlvart: Both sides need to be willing to move on together

News
Mihhail Kõlvart's press conference.
Mihhail Kõlvart's press conference. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn, Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart said that six top politicians leaving the opposition party is not its first crisis, nor will it be its last, while Center has weathered all storms.

Jaak Aab, one of the politicians who recently left the Center Party after being a member for nearly 30 years, said that the party's so-called Tanel Kiik camp tried to arrive at an understanding with that of new chairman Mihhail Kõlvart, but the other side did not go along, "Aktuaalne kaamera" news reported Friday.

Kõlvart had the same criticism for the leavers.

"It seems to me that the current leadership, myself included, has done a lot to be able to move on together following the party congress (where Kõlvart was elected chairman over opposing candidate Tanel Kiik – ed.). But moving on together takes two. If one side sends the signal but the other refuses to receive it, cooperation is difficult to achieve," the Center chair suggested.

Asked whether he believes he has done something wrong, Kõlvart said that the chairman is always responsible for their party and if there is a crisis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:41

Raimond Kaljulaid out of the running as SDE set to elect new Tallinn leader

19:34

Reinsalu: No going back on profiling Center as Russian voters' party

19:22

Kõlvart: Both sides need to be willing to move on together

19:00

Estonia takes delivery of Polish Piorun air-defense systems

18:23

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

17:51

Iltalehti: Russia behind GPS disturbances in Baltic Sea region

17:15

Rail Baltic Estonia signs construction contract for route's first section

16:41

Tallinn's ruling coalition will remain in place, says Ossinovski

16:14

University of Tartu to lead six centers of excellence for research

15:57

Justice chancellor: MEP's concerns over penal code's constitutionality unfounded

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

12:41

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party Updated

04.01

Cars struggling in Estonia's cold snap

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: