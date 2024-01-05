Kõlvart: Both sides need to be willing to move on together

Mayor of Tallinn, Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart said that six top politicians leaving the opposition party is not its first crisis, nor will it be its last, while Center has weathered all storms.

Jaak Aab, one of the politicians who recently left the Center Party after being a member for nearly 30 years, said that the party's so-called Tanel Kiik camp tried to arrive at an understanding with that of new chairman Mihhail Kõlvart, but the other side did not go along, "Aktuaalne kaamera" news reported Friday.

Kõlvart had the same criticism for the leavers.

"It seems to me that the current leadership, myself included, has done a lot to be able to move on together following the party congress (where Kõlvart was elected chairman over opposing candidate Tanel Kiik – ed.). But moving on together takes two. If one side sends the signal but the other refuses to receive it, cooperation is difficult to achieve," the Center chair suggested.

Asked whether he believes he has done something wrong, Kõlvart said that the chairman is always responsible for their party and if there is a crisis.

