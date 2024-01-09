Ex-Centrists Kiik, Aab, Karuse, Hanimägi join Social Democratic Party

News
SDE chair Lauri Läänemets, ex-Center MPs Jaak Aab, Ester Karuse, Tanel Kiik, Andre Hanimägi and MP and former SDE chair Jevgeni Ossinovski. January 5, 2024.
SDE chair Lauri Läänemets, ex-Center MPs Jaak Aab, Ester Karuse, Tanel Kiik, Andre Hanimägi and MP and former SDE chair Jevgeni Ossinovski. January 5, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

MPs Tanel Kiik, Andre Hanimägi, Ester Karuse and Jaak Aab, who quit the opposition Center Party last week, are officially joining the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Tuesday.

SDE secretary general and MP Reili Rand said that in addition to the four ex-Center members, around ten or so more people will be joining the party as well. As the membership applications are still in the hands of the party's chapter chairs, the exact number will be revealed at the SDE board meeting on Tuesday night.

Kiik, Hanimägi, Karuse and Aab announced at a press conference last Friday that they were resigning from the Center Party and would be joining the SDE.

MPs Kersti Sarapuu and Enn Eesmaa both resigned from the Center Party as well, neither of whom has current plans to join another party instead.

This past fall, MPs Tõnis Mölder and Janus Karilaid and party member Triin Varek were among those who quit the Center Party and joined the opposition Isamaa instead. MP Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, meanwhile, left Center for the coalition Reform Party.

The Center Party, which at its peak boasted a membership of more than 15,000, had 12,800 registered members as of midday Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

16:51

City of Tallinn transfers TV shows to Duo Media channels

16:26

Record number of competitors expected for Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää

16:01

Ex-Centrists Kiik, Aab, Karuse, Hanimägi join Social Democratic Party

15:49

Külli Taro: Holding on to Estonia's parallel Russian education system a failure

15:47

Minister sends defense industrial park plans for approval Updated

15:28

European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

15:21

Narva-Jõesuu gets €4 million from state to put towards pier construction

15:18

22-year-old Lithuanian Grand Master wins Paul Keres memorial chess tournament

14:41

Propastop examines oft-peddled narrative of Russian attack on the Baltic states

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08:47

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

09:15

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: