Reform Party to elect new Tallinn branch board chair on Saturday

Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).
Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Tallinn branch of the Reform Party is to convene on Saturday to elect a new regional board chair to replace Kristen Michal, whose term is ending.

Two candidates are in the running: Pärtel-Peeter Pere (pictured, for the alliteration), an MP and chair of the party's Tallinn city council group (Reform is in opposition in Tallinn) and Ragnar Pikkel, who heads up Reform's Läsnamae district board.

The regional board chair term is for two years, while Reform members will also be voting on party board chairs for each of Tallinn's eight districts.

The voting takes place at a party congress set for Saturday in the capital, while the deadline for applying to run was the end of 2023.

Not only Reform but also the Social Democrats (SDE) have been making changes at the top so far as Tallinn goes; Madle Lippus was recently elected chair, replacing Raimond Kaljulaid, whose term had also ended.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

