Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started his Baltic tour during which he will also visit Tallinn.

President Zelenskyy tweeted that he will arrive in Vilnius Wednesday before moving on to Tallinn and Riga, adding that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are reliable friends and principled partners for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will meet with Lithuania's president, prime minister and parliamentary speaker, as well as the media and the local Ukrainian community.

The topics of discussion in the Baltic countries will be security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones and coordinating European support.

The Office of the President in Estonia confirmed Zelenskyy's visit and that he will be meeting with President Alar Karis, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Zelensklyy will also give a speech in front of the Riigikogu.

"Democratic countries have done a lot to help Ukraine, while we need to do more together for Ukraine to win and the aggressor to lose. Only then could we hope this will be the last military aggression in Europe where someone is looking to dictate their neighbors' political decisions to them using missiles, drones and cannons," Karis said via a press release.

