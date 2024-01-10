Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn

News
President Alar Karis and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Tuesday, February 22 2022.
President Alar Karis and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Tuesday, February 22 2022. Source: Ukrainian president's office.
News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started his Baltic tour during which he will also visit Tallinn.

President Zelenskyy tweeted that he will arrive in Vilnius Wednesday before moving on to Tallinn and Riga, adding that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are reliable friends and principled partners for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will meet with Lithuania's president, prime minister and parliamentary speaker, as well as the media and the local Ukrainian community.

The topics of discussion in the Baltic countries will be security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones and coordinating European support.

The Office of the President in Estonia confirmed Zelenskyy's visit and that he will be meeting with President Alar Karis, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Zelensklyy will also give a speech in front of the Riigikogu.

"Democratic countries have done a lot to help Ukraine, while we need to do more together for Ukraine to win and the aggressor to lose. Only then could we hope this will be the last military aggression in Europe where someone is looking to dictate their neighbors' political decisions to them using missiles, drones and cannons," Karis said via a press release.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

11:06

New SDE MP will continue to sit with Center Party in Valga

11:05

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn

10:17

Ringvaade: Supermarket basket of goods slightly cheaper on year

09:42

Minister: Schools must continue operating during teachers' strike

09:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of Australian Open

09:40

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers down slightly in November 2023

08:39

Kaia Kanepi out of Australian Open in first qualifying round

08:24

Johanna Maria Tõugu leaves Greens for SDE

07:54

Party ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported in first week of 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

09.01

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

09.01

Enefit Power CEO: Region's electricity supply weakened by Finland's actions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: