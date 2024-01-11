Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Kadriorg Thursday morning. The two presidents will give a joint press conference at 10:40 a.m. which ERR News will broadcast live.

In addition to Karis, Zelenskyy will also meet with President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas before giving a speech in front of the parliament.

The meetings will concentrate on efforts to continue repelling Russian aggression and the long-term, permanent and effective support for Ukraine this requires.

"Democratic countries have done a lot to help Ukraine, while we need to do more together for Ukraine to win and the aggressor to lose. Only then could we hope this will be the last military aggression in Europe where someone is looking to dictate their neighbors' political decisions to them using missiles, drones and cannons," Alar Karis said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President Alar Karis. Source: Tatjana Gassova / ERR

