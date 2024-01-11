Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech to the Riigikogu Thursday.

The address started 2:15 p.m. and formed part of the Ukrainian president's official visit to Estonia, announced Wednesday.

President Zelenskyy also gave separate joint press conferences, with President Alar Karis and with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, both of which have finished.

The press conference with President Alar Karis can be watched again here, and the press conference with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is here.

Pictures from the visit can be seen below.

After the Riigikogu speech, President Zelenskyy next heads to Riga for the final stage of his two-day official visit to all three Baltic states.

