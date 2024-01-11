Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alar Karis give joint press conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on an official visit to Estonia Thursday morning, and gave a joint press conference with Estonia's president, Alar Karis.

The press conference, carried live by ERR News with simultaneous translation into English, took place at Kadriorg, the seat of the Estonian head of state, and can be re-watched by clicking the video player below (please note that schedules were running late, and the actual press conference begins around the 27 minute-mark).

Pictures from the visit can be viewed below.

President Zelenskyy is giving another press conference, this time with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), from 1.05 p.m. Thursday, and will be addressing the Riigikogu from 2 p.m. These can also be viewed live, here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!