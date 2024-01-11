X

Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kaja Kallas give joint press conference

News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023. Source: riigikantselei/Raul Mee
News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine joined Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in a press conference Thursday, which can be watch again by clicking the video player below.

The press conference was simultaneously translated into English and took place at the Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government.

Please note that the actual press conference begins at around the 14 minute-mark in the video below.

Photographs from the visit can be seen below.

President Zelelnskyy is next due to make the short trip over to the Riigikogu where he will make a speech, his final appointment for Thursday's official visit to Estonia – though he heads to Riga next.

The Riigkogu speech is being live-linked here at 2:30 p.m.

President Zelenskyy and Estonia's President Alar Karis gave a joint press conference earlier in the day, which can be watched again here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

