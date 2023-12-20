Ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported party in Estonia

News
Leaders of some of Estonia's major political parties.
Leaders of some of Estonia's major political parties. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa continues to top the ratings, according to a recent survey.

The results of the poll, conducted on a weekly basis by Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) found that 61.6 percent of respondents back one of the three opposition parties – Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or the Center Party – while a further 34.2 percent picked one of the three coalition partners: The Reform Party, Eesti 200 or the Social Democrats (SDE). Non-committed respondents would have made up the difference.

Norstat aggregates its weekly survey over a four week period; on this basis over the past four weeks, 26 percent of respondents pledged for Isamaa.

EKRE came in in second place on 20.7 percent, while the prime minister's party, Reform, was third, polling at 17.3 percent.

The Center Party was in fourth place, picking up 14.9 percent of support.

Despite remaining most-supported party, over the past week, Isamaa's support fell by 0.9 percentage points as EKRE's rose by 0.2 percentage points.

Reform saw its rating rise by 0.1 percentage points, while Center's fell by the same proportion, according to Norstat.

SDE polled at 10.7 percent according to Norstat, 0.3 percentage points up on the previous week, while Eesti 200's support also rose on week, by 0.1 percentage points, to 6.2 percent.

Of the two main non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed saw its rating rise by 0.2 percentage points on week, to 1.8 percent, while the Estonian Greens fell by 0.1 percentage points, to 1.5 percent.

Both figures lie below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, though Parempoolsed nearly reached the 2-percent level needed to qualify for state support (which the party in fact did when it mattered, at the March Riigikogu election).

More detailed information below includes the week-by-week ratings.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels since Norstat started compiling its surveys, in early 2019. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

The tables below that show the four-week aggregate figures Erakondade toetusprotsent (4 nädala koondtulemused ) and weekly figures (Iganädalased tulemused ) fore each party also (Key: Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party; Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond = EKRE; Eesti Reformierakond = Reform; Sotisiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE; Erakond Eesti Rohelised = Greens; Muu = Other parties).

The above survey covered the four weeks from November 20 to December 18 and was conducted both online and over the 'phone, quizzing 4,000 people.

Norstat claims an overall margin of error or +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:27

Ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported party in Estonia

19.12

€25 million funding available for Ida-Viru County apartment renovations

19.12

Bill in support of Israeli military operation comes on the heels of the UN ceasefire vote Updated

19.12

Ministry mulls ban on short phone numbers with hidden costs

19.12

71 Estonian MPs call on Macron to ban Russian athletes from Paris Olympics

19.12

PISA 2022: Gender gap in Estonia and Finland – from school to work pay

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

19.12

Estonia allocates €350,000 to Ukraine for aid, energy infrastructure repairs

19.12

PPA restricts ice access in south, east Estonia from December 20

19.12

Edward Lucas on ways in which Ukraine can ultimately win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

18.12

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

18.12

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

19.12

Bill in support of Israeli military operation comes on the heels of the UN ceasefire vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: