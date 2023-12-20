Ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported party in Estonia

Opposition party Isamaa continues to top the ratings, according to a recent survey.

The results of the poll, conducted on a weekly basis by Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) found that 61.6 percent of respondents back one of the three opposition parties – Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or the Center Party – while a further 34.2 percent picked one of the three coalition partners: The Reform Party, Eesti 200 or the Social Democrats (SDE). Non-committed respondents would have made up the difference.

Norstat aggregates its weekly survey over a four week period; on this basis over the past four weeks, 26 percent of respondents pledged for Isamaa.

EKRE came in in second place on 20.7 percent, while the prime minister's party, Reform, was third, polling at 17.3 percent.

The Center Party was in fourth place, picking up 14.9 percent of support.

Despite remaining most-supported party, over the past week, Isamaa's support fell by 0.9 percentage points as EKRE's rose by 0.2 percentage points.

Reform saw its rating rise by 0.1 percentage points, while Center's fell by the same proportion, according to Norstat.

SDE polled at 10.7 percent according to Norstat, 0.3 percentage points up on the previous week, while Eesti 200's support also rose on week, by 0.1 percentage points, to 6.2 percent.

Of the two main non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed saw its rating rise by 0.2 percentage points on week, to 1.8 percent, while the Estonian Greens fell by 0.1 percentage points, to 1.5 percent.

Both figures lie below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, though Parempoolsed nearly reached the 2-percent level needed to qualify for state support (which the party in fact did when it mattered, at the March Riigikogu election).

More detailed information below includes the week-by-week ratings.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels since Norstat started compiling its surveys, in early 2019. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

The tables below that show the four-week aggregate figures Erakondade toetusprotsent (4 nädala koondtulemused ) and weekly figures (Iganädalased tulemused ) fore each party also (Key: Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party; Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond = EKRE; Eesti Reformierakond = Reform; Sotisiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE; Erakond Eesti Rohelised = Greens; Muu = Other parties).

The above survey covered the four weeks from November 20 to December 18 and was conducted both online and over the 'phone, quizzing 4,000 people.

Norstat claims an overall margin of error or +/- 1.55 percent.

--

