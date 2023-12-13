Poll: Isamaa's rise stalls

News
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu arrives at Kadriorg.
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu arrives at Kadriorg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa's 15-week rise has come to an end and support is now starting to dip, a new survey by Norstat shows. Reform is still the third most popular party.

The data shows 26.9 percent of respondents favor Isamaa, compared to 27.4 percent last week.

EKRE follows on 20.5 percent, falling from 22.2 percent, and Reform holding steady with 17.2 percent compared to 17.1 percent the previous week.

The Center Party is the fourth most popular party with 15 percent, then SDE (10.4 percent) and Eesti 200 (6.1 percent). Center's support increased by 1.4 percentage points over the week.

In total, the coalition parties – Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 – were preferred by 33.7 percent, and the opposition parties – EKRE, Isamaa, and Center – by 62.4 percent.

The latest aggregated results were collected between November 13-December 8 and 4,001 were polled.

The survey was conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

