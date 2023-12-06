Party ratings: Isamaa support stays at 27 percent

Isamaa remains the most widely-supported political party in the land, according to a recent survey. The opposition party's support remains over 27 percent for the second week running, while that of Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in opposition, has fallen slightly over the past week.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found combined support for the three opposition parties, the Center Party, along with Isamaa and EKRE, stood at 61.9 percent, compared with 34.2 percent for the three coalition parties (Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats (SDE)) together.

The remainder would consist of "don't know" answers to the survey.

This is almost the inverse of the situation at the Riigikogu, where the coalition has 60 seats at the 101-seat chamber.

By party, Isamaa polls highest at 27.4 percent, EKRE finished second with 20.9 percent and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' party, Reform, picked up 17.2 percent.

The Center Party picked up 13.6 percent in the latest Norstat survey, SDE 10.7 percent and Eesti 200 6.3 percent.

EKRE's fall on week of 1.1 percentage points was the only change that was other than negligible; Isamaa saw its rating rise by 0.3 percentage points, Center, Eesti 200 and SDE, by 0.4 percentage points. Reform's rise in support was by 0.1 percentage points on week.

Of the parties not represented at the Riigikogu, Parempoolsed polled at 1.8 percent, slightly down on the previous week and below the 2-percent threshold (a threshold which the party met when it mattered, at the general election last March) required to qualify for state support.

The Estonian Greens polled at 1.4 percent according to Norstat.

Norstat conducts its party support polls on a weekly basis, aggregating them over a four week period – the above results concern the aggregated preceding four weeks.

More detailed information below includes the week-by-week ratings.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels since Norstat started compiling its surveys, in early 2019. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

The tables below that show the four-week aggregate figures Erakondade toetusprotsent (4 nädala koondtulemused ) and weekly figures (Iganädalased tulemused ) fore each party also (Key: Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party; Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond = EKRE; Eesti Reformierakond = Reform; Sotisiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE; Erakond Eesti Rohelised = Greens; Eesti Vabaerakond = Free Party (now defunct); Elurikkuse Erakond = Richness of Life; Muu = Other parties).

The next election in Estonia is to the European Parliament, in June next year.

--

