Gallery: Parempoolsed convenes in Tallinn for first ever board meeting

Parempoolsed board meeting in Tallinn, Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed held its inaugural board meeting at a central Tallinn hotel on Saturday, electing its board chair and also disuccing next year's European Parliament elections.

Parempoolsed co-founder and leader Lavly Perling said: "Right-wing politics have brought success to Estonia."

"Right-wingers" is a literal translation of the party's name; Perling was referring principally to economic policy.

"These are policies which favor the free and self-sufficient individual. Valuing private property, low levels of state intervention, the free market, low taxation, and a more transparent state management. We will continue to work to reach more and more people, to present ourselves as a strong alternative, and to stand up for Estonia for decades to come."

The party elected filmmaker, media executive and former head of ETV Ilmar Raag as board chair and Luunja Municipal Council chair Kaire Vahejõe as vice chair.

The Parempoolsed board is the highest governing body the aprty has and is responsible for shaping its programmatic positions, approving electoral lists, and issues related to cooperation with other political parties.

Representatives from all regions across Estonia, including the three regions of Tartu, Ida-Viru and Pärnu County which were created only last week, convened at the Tallinn meeting.

At a closed doors session, the party also discussed the upcoming European election in early June next year, where it will be running a full list of candidates.

The party was founded in 2022 and contested its first election in March this year, to the Riigikogu. While it failed to win any seats, it met the 2 percent vote threshold required to secure state support, which is granted to parties in proportion to their size and representation.

Lavly Perling is a former prosecutor general.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

