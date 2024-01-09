Parempoolsed pay off debts using 2023 party donations

News
Raul Kirjanen supported Parempoolsed with €200,000.
Raul Kirjanen supported Parempoolsed with €200,000. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The nonparliamentary Parempoolsed received a total of €712,929 in monetary donations last year, with which the party paid off all of its remaining outstanding debts from the 2023 Riigikogu elections.

Founded in August 2022 and legally registered as a new political party in Estonia that fall, Parempoolsed has not instituted mandatory membership dues; instead, it relies fully on private donations.

Last year, entrepreneur Raul Kirjanen donated €200,000 to the party, and banker Rain Lõhmus another €125,000.

Of its own members, Kadri Kullman contributed €9,055 in donations to the party, followed by party chair Lavly Perling with €3,240 and deputy chairs Kristjan Vanaselja with €5,745 and Siim Valmar Kiisler with €2,400.

On December 8, ERR reported that at that time, Parempoolsed still had €255,000 in unpaid debts to its name. With the help of donations, the party thereafter went on to pay off its debts in full, including interest.

Donating members, the majority of whom contribute regularly and on a monthly basis, supported the party with an average of €467.

Parempoolsed deputy chair Kristjan Vanaselja told ERR that the donations they've received will allow the party to head into this June's European Parliament elections with optimism.

Of course Parempoolsed will have to put in more effort, Vanaselja acknowledged, as their campaign costs will be dictated in large part by other Estonian parties' own campaigns. Their goal in these elections is to not end up in debt as well as to earn at least one of Estonia's seven seats in the European Parliament.

Top 10 Parempoolsed donors in 2003

  • Raul Kirjanen, €200,000
  • Rain Lõhmus, €125,000
  • Heldur Meerits, €30,000
  • Jaan Pillesaar, €30,000
  • Almar Proos, €22,500
  • Sten Tamkivi, €22,000
  • Taavet Hinrikus, €22,000
  • Ivar Dembovski, €13,000
  • Oleg Gross, €10,000
  • Mart Mere, €10,000

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:15

Estonia's Elena Malõgina starts year with round one exit at ITF Britain

19:42

Pet shelter director suggests mandatory microchipping

19:00

Estonia's 2023 state budget deficit estimated at 3 percent of GDP

18:23

Tallinn Central Library launches self-service terminals

17:41

Seattle choir boasts Estonian name, all-Baltic repertoire

17:10

Parempoolsed pay off debts using 2023 party donations

17:06

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

16:51

City of Tallinn transfers TV shows to Duo Media channels

16:26

Record number of competitors expected for Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää

16:01

Ex-Centrists Kiik, Aab, Karuse, Hanimägi join Social Democratic Party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08:47

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

09:15

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

08:35

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: