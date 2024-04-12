Isamaa, Parempoolsed, SDE receive most donations in Q1 2024

Opposition party Isamaa collected by far the most donations in the first quarter of 2024, followed by non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed, and then coalition member the Social Democrats (SDE).

Reform

The Reform Party received over €71,959 in donations between January and March 2024.

Most of the money came from two entrepreneurs – Aivar Linnamäe and Armin Karu. They donated €25,000 each. Linnamäe is a member of the opposition party Isamaa and he donated €50,000 to the party this quarter.

In total, 141 people gave money to the Reform.

The biggest donors were Eero Merilind (€5,000), Aivar Sõerd (€2,000) and Siim Kallas (€1,500).

Membership fees totaled €10,873 and were paid by 508 party members. The membership fees were between €8-€75.

Reform Party won 37 seats at the last election – making it the biggest party – and it received €469,566 in state support.

However, the party also has the highest operating costs at €316,036. It ended the quarter with €236,431.

Eesti 200

Coalition party Estonia 200's donations totaled €1,396, the lowest amount of all six parties represented in the Riigikogu.

In the same period last year, in the run-up to the elections, the party received €805,505 – the highest amount among the parties.

Thirteen people donated to Eesti 200 and more than half was donated by party member Nikolai Bentsler (€750). It also collected €2,300 in membership fees.

The party's main source of income was €177,674 in state support. Its expenses totaled €108,628.

Social Democratic Party

The Social Democrats collected €94,106 in donations with over a quarter of it coming from a donation of €25,040 from the party's MEP Marina Kaljurand. Her fellow MEP Sven Mikser donated €2,000.

SDE's other sponsors were Allan Selirand (€7,000), Maris Sild (€5,940), Lauri Paeveer (€5,500, Priit Lomp (€5,225) and Magnus Ahuna (€5,000).

The party's state budget support came to €114,219, while members paid €11,777 in fees.

SDE took in €220,101 and spent €185,687 in the first quarter.

Opposition parties

Isamaa

Isamaa collected €220,468 in donations in the first quarter.

Businessman Parvel Pruunsild donated €100,000 to the Isamaa party, currently on top in nationwide polls, while brothers Margus and Aivar Linnamäe donated €50,000 each.

In addition to the three major donations, Ahti Kallikorm and Raivo Kütt each donated €5,000, Toomas Tõniste €2,050 and Raivo Aavisto €2,000.

The party's state budget support came to €101,528 and revenue from membership fees to €8,840. Of the 279 members to pay the fee, Tõnis Lukas' contribution of €1,200 was the biggest.

Isamaa made €331,021 and spent €100,237 in the first quarter.

Center Party

The Center Party took in €15,900 in donations, with party chair Mihhail Kõlvart giving €3,000.

Mihkel Undrest and Toivo Ninnas donated €1,000 each, while all other donations fell short of that. Center MEP Jana Toom parted with €800.

The party collected €11,382 in membership fees from 273 members. Half of the sum came from Andrei Korobeinik (€3,000) and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (€2,750).

Most of Center's income came in the form of state budget support of €203,055.

Revenue totaled €230,344 and costs €173,029.

EKRE

The Conservative People's Party got €10,277 in donations and €25,003 in membership fees. The latter were paid by 1,281 members, while the largest sum was just €104.

Donations in excess of a thousand euros were made by Anti Poolamets (€1,500) and Hardi Rehalt (€1,030).

EKRE's main source of income was state budget support, paid based on how many seats a party has in the Riigikogu, at €215,746. Its expenses came to €158,273.

Non-parliamentary parties

Parempoolsed

Parempoolsed took in a total of €125,783 in Q1 2024 to which state budget support of €7,500 was added.

Businessman Raul Kirjanen donated €60,000 to the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party in the first quarter of 2024. In the final quarter of 2023, Kirjanen parted with €200,000 in the party's favor.

Businessman Jaan Pillesaar donated €24,000, Heldur Meerits €7,500, Almar Proos €6,000, Ivar Valdmaa €4,000 and Ülo Heinsoo and Peeter Mänd €3,000 each to the party.

In all, the party took in donations from 165 persons.

The party's expenses came to €82,401.

Smaller parties

Non-parliamentary Estonian Greens and the Koos party took in fewer than €2,000 in donations and membership fees in the first quarter of 2024.

The Greens chair Evelyn Sepp parted with €280, while just 25 out of 794 members paid membership fees.

Koos took in €589 in donations and €760 in membership fees for a total of €1,349.

