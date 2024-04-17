No major changes in recent Norstat poll

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu.
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The past week has not brought major change to party ratings, fresh results of NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Nortstat Estonia's regular poll reveal.

The opposition Isamaa party remains the most popular with 28 percent of the potential vote, followed by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Reform Party with 18.5 percent and 17.2 percent respectively.

The recent aggregate results cover the period of March 18 to April 15 during which time Norstat polled 4,001 Estonian citizens of the voting age.

While Isamaa's slight decline seems to have stopped, with EKRE now 9.5 points behind the party, these changes are minor compared to the results a week ago.

The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party on 15 percent, the opposition Center Party on 11 percent and Eesti 200 on 5.3 percent.

SDE have gained 1.7 points in the past five weeks and are now just 1.7 points behind the leading coalition force, Reform.

The coalition has the support of 37.5 percent of respondents and the opposition of 57.5 percent.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, consolidating the results over the preceding four weeks, polling at least 4,000 citizens of voting age.

Norstat quizzed respondents both over the phone and online, with the sample weighted to various socio-economic indicators. The support by party noted excludes undecided responses.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

