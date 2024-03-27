Poll shows trust in government ministers waning

News
Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE, right) speaking with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE, right) speaking with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The average trust rating of government ministers from the ruling coalition of the Reform Party, Social Democrats and Eesti 200 has fallen since February, a Kantar Emor found.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) remains the most trusted government minister, followed by Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). The average trust rating of all ministers fell from 21 percent in February to 17 percent in March, Kantar Emor said Wednesday.

Aivar Voog, head of studies for the pollster, said that Hanno Pevkur, as the minister responsible for national security, remains the most trusted. He described Pevkur's manner as balanced and calm and said the defense minister has no direct conflicts with other politicians or the media. "The rating of former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet, still in office when the poll was conducted, took a nose dive, going from 22 percent in February to just 13 percent this month. This was caused by the minister finding himself at the center of several scandals," Voog said.

Hanno Pevkur has the trust of 30 percent of people questioned, with Kristina Kallas clocking a rating of 26 percent.

Next come Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (21 percent), Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets and Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (both SDE, both 20 percent), Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) both on 18 percent, and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) on 17 percent.

Laanet and Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) have the trust of 13 percent of respondents, while Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo has to make do with a 10 percent rating.

People still place the least trust in Minister of Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) and Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) whose ratings are 8 and 7 percent respectively.

Kaja Kallas and Madis Kallas were the only two ministers to see their rating improve from February.

The data is from a nationwide Kantar Emor poll carried out March 14-March 20 in which 1,215 Estonian citizens aged 16 and older were questioned.

The respondents were given a list of politicians and asked who they trust. The poll is among Kantar Emor's regular studies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Eesti Ekspress: Former minister confidant tried to get prosecutor general to resign

11:19

Riigikogu Speaker Hussar in Kyiv: Ukraine's future is in EU and NATO

10:41

Poll shows trust in government ministers waning

10:16

Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

10:11

Statistics: Foreign and domestic travel volumes both grew on year to 2023

09:37

Norstat ratings: Reform party support slump lowest in five years

09:35

Final Eesti Päevaleht print edition publishes

08:58

Henry Sildaru takes slopestyle bronze in challenging conditions in Italy

08:24

Estonian men's football team goes down 2-1 away to Finland

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

26.03

Mihhail Kõlvart doubts Ossinovski becoming mayor

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

26.03

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo