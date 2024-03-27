SDE chairman: Isamaa should stop stalling with new Tallinn coalition

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is not willing to discuss nationwide topics at Tallinn coalition talks and Isamaa should stop stalling where it comes to the latter as the recent opposition's slight majority in the council might not last forever, SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said.

"As concerns Isamaa's proposal of hashing out nationwide topics during negotiations for a new coalition in Tallinn, it will not happen. This would soon lead to Isamaa wishing to also discuss taxes and national defense during what should be a process to end up with a new city government for the capital," Läänemets told ERR.

He added that the Social Democrats want the coalition talks to start and conclude as soon as possible to ideally have the new city government in office next week.

"It is necessary also because there are important matters on the city government's agenda which we're struggling to get done in a situation where the Center Party still holds the majority there despite the fact it should be the de facto opposition today," the SDE leader said. The Tallinn City Council voted to remove Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart from office as recently as Tuesday. "It is a problem and raises the question of why stall the talks, trying to bring to the table topics everyone realizes cannot be furthered at Tallinn local coalition negotiations," the SDE leader noted.

Läänemets remarked that the new coalition should not get stuck behind someone's "aspirations to pursue a European Parliament elections campaign." He made no secret of the fact that he was referring to Isamaa which recently finalized its list of candidates for the EP election and wants to talk about the national government's shortcomings.

"Then lands the Tallinn situation where they have to form a coalition in the capital with those same [ruling] parties. I'm sure it's difficult, but that's life. Because we have been presented with a historic opportunity to form such a coalition, it won't do to turn it into a European Parliament elections campaign by introducing topics that have nothing to do with the capital."

Läänemets also said that if Isamaa really wants the cost of living to stop going up, they should start by forgetting about abolishing free public transport in Tallinn.

But he added that he will not be part of the negotiating team for SDE, repeating once more that those who will be will not have a mandate to decide nationwide issues.

"If Isamaa wants to guarantee Center stays away from power in Tallinn and secure for themselves a dominating position by limiting the voting rights of Russian citizens, my recommendation is to agree on a new coalition as quickly as possible, do good work and let the people decide at the next [local] elections."

Returning to the matter of Isamaa stalling the start of talks, Läänemets also suggested that it is irresponsible to try and hash out nationwide topics in a situation where citizens want to hear about street repairs, faster construction of kindergartens, reorganization of the public transport system to facilitate commuting in from neighboring municipalities etc.

He said that the sides only have a narrow 41-vote majority in the 79-member council and that stalling the start of talks could have unforeseeable consequences.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!