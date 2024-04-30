Opposition parties to express no confidence in education minister

Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Center Party will file a motion of no confidence against Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) Tuesday, accusing the minister of failing to solve various crises in education.

EKRE leader and Riigikogu whip Martin Helme said that it has become clear that the longer Kristina Kallas remains in office, the worse the crisis in education will become.

"She has neither a long nor short-term plan. She cannot solve a single problem, while she's adept at creating new ones," Helme said.

Center's Riigikogu group chair Lauri Laats said that the minister has failed to ensure teachers' pay rise three months after the government agreed to it and is unable to meaningfully boost teacher training.

"Information from the Ministry of Education suggests that Tallinn and Narva alone are short 586 kindergarten and 749 school teachers. The situation is not much better in several other municipalities. Instead of helping kindergartens and schools solve the problem, the minister is threatening the jobs of principals and local government heads if schools cannot find enough qualified pedagogues by September 1."

The no-confidence motion also criticizes Kallas for lack of action and coordination between the ministry and the Education and Youth Board which resulted in failed high school entry exams and 9th grade pilot e-examinations this year.

"Kristina Kallas hasn't so much as apologized to students, teachers and parents. For example, Lithuania's research and sports minister and deputy minister resigned over similar mistakes this April. There have been other cases where Kristina Kallas has manipulated information and displayed administrative ineptitude. For example, when the decision to close the Toila High School was justified by suggesting that the Jõhvi High School, meant to accommodate Toila students, is an Estonian-speaking school. It would also have been possible to avoid the January teachers' strike," the motion reads.

The undersigned add that they also lack confidence in terms of Kristina Kallas' plans for the future. "There seems to be no plan for improving vocational education, even though higher and vocational education are fast falling behind society's needs."

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Opposition parties to express no confidence in education minister

