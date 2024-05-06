No-confidence motion against Estonia's education minister fails

News
Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu did not support a motion of no confidence brought by 22 EKRE and Center Party MPs against Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

The motion was supported by 25 and opposed by 60 members of the Riigikogu.

Martin Helme, chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), when presenting the motion, said that Kallas has lost MPs' trust in the post of minister, giving as the reasons failed state high schools digital entry exams, problems with the education reform, the transition to teaching in Estonian and matters of teacher training and salaries.

Kristina Kallas said, addressing the parliament Monday, that the education minister signing one document or other is not enough to ensure sufficient teacher training in Estonia. "It requires all general education school operators to agree with all other sides – representatives of teachers, the government as well as private schools – on teachers' working conditions and normal workload to render the profession attractive again," the minister said.

Kallas described as the second most serious problem in Estonian education the fact that a growing number of young people settle for basic education.

"We have a lot of students who do not obtain secondary, vocational or higher education. And it is a serious concern," she noted.

The education minister said that popularizing vocational education is the key to solving that problem.

"We are currently preparing a vocational education reform, which we really cannot rush because the changes will be notable. We have the next two years in which to prepare to execute the vocational education reform in 2026," Kallas said.

Regarding the switch to teaching in Estonian in all schools, the minister said that relevant efforts over the past 30 years constitute one of the biggest reforms in Estonian education. She pointed out that 53 percent of graduates of Russian-language basic schools still failed to pass the B1 Estonian language exam in 2023. "It is work we've all failed to do and the reason we're pursuing the transition today," Kallas said.

Based on information from local governments, Estonia is short some 90 teachers for grades one through four that are set to switch to learning in Estonian from the next academic year, the education minister pointed out, adding that the ministry is actively working with municipalities to solve the problem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

National Heritage Board crosses out major Estonia Theater annex

19:49

Estonia's new car sales still slow in April

19:43

No-confidence motion against Estonia's education minister fails

19:21

Economist: Pessimism down but major industrial uptick not on the horizon

19:16

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

18:53

Ülle Madise: People need to have the chance not to be recorded

18:45

Gallery: New Latvian foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

18:07

Tallinn's Kalamaja Museum wins top European prize for community engagement

17:48

Police's network includes 1,600 public space CCTV cameras all over Estonia

17:33

New Kelly Sildaru documentary premieres at Hot Docs festival in Toronto

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:07

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

09:31

GPS jamming hard to combat

07:26

Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

10:08

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo