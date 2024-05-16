Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

News
Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian government has refused to grant exceptions to five schools and three kindergartens in Narva for the transition to Estonian-language education, as there were no compelling reasons for doing so.

Estonian Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said she did not consider it justified to grant class- or group-based exemptions simply because children with special educational needs had been enrolled.

"The current arrangements already provide for the possibility to organize the teaching of pupils with special educational needs according to their abilities. It is not right to say that there are children who are unable to make the transition to Estonian at all. In the case of children with specific special needs, the approach is an individualized one, not class-based," the minister explained.

Speaking at a government press conference, Kallas said that the issue is not that these pupils are not unable to switch to Estonian as the only language of instruction, but rather how best to organize the transition for them. In a situation where there is only one child with special educational needs in a particular class, it is not reasonable to implement the transition in a loose or class-by-class basis, she added.

The City of Narva has applied to the government for a partial permit for the 2024/2025 academic year, which would allow 40 percent of classroom instruction to take place in the Russian language in classes at five of the city's schools, and for some groups at three of its kindergartens. Exceptions were requested mainly for those classes and groups where children enrolled for enhanced and special support.

The City of Narva's application was also assessed by the government's special committee for the transition to Estonian-language education. The committee found that there were no compelling reasons to grant an exception. It also stated that it was not in the best interests of the pupils in question to miss out on their development potential, or the chance to be provided Estonian-language education on the basis of a preliminary assessment that the child was not able to do so.

According to Kallas, the committee provided the City of Narva, as well as other municipalities, a list of recommendations about how to support children with special educational needs during the transition to Estonian-language education. They should, for example, be given at least three to four Estonian language support lessons a week and be provided with learning support from assistant teachers who speak their first language to help them cope with the material.

For pupils with an intellectual disability in residential care, the law allows schools to choose the language of instruction for the education they receive.

Under both the Basic School and Upper Secondary Schools Act and the Preschool Childcare Institutions Act, the only language of instruction in kindergartens, basic schools and upper secondary schools is Estonian. According to the law, the government may, if there is a valid reason to do so, authorize teaching and education to take place in a foreign language.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Experiment: How much is Tallinn Zoo's Carl a fan of Elephants from Neptune?

19:18

Lineup announced for 2024 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

19:08

Gallery: Glass and ceramics exhibition opens at Tallinn's MUBA

18:50

Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

18:27

Cesis rally to replace Võru race this summer

18:10

Union: Airbnb has advantage over hotels

17:45

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

16:42

Law professor: Estonia's asset confiscation law may be unconstitutional

16:40

Minister: Climate law realistic about current tech capabilities

16:18

Police: Fico shooting will not change how Estonia protects politicians

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

15.05

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

07:02

Estonian leadership: Slovak prime minister shooting a shocking attack on democracy

15.05

High school student: Sex education in Estonian schools lacking and outdated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo