Not all Estonian education transition study aids will be ready by fall

Publishers are working diligently to provide the necessary educational materials for Russian schools transitioning to Estonian-language instruction this fall. The Ministry of Education acknowledges that the state-commissioned materials, which are expected to meet heightened expectations, will not be ready by this fall.

The legislation for transitioning to Estonian-language instruction has also raised the target level of language proficiency, meaning that in the future, primary school graduates will need to have a B2 level of proficiency instead of the current B1. This requirement necessitates new educational materials. According to the Estonian Language Institute, creating materials up to the A2 level in the first phase may take up to a couple of years, though the Ministry of Education hopes to have these resources ready by next fall.

"The set of materials currently commissioned by the state will not be ready by this fall; that was never the goal. We knew from the very beginning that it wouldn't be finished. We're aiming for next fall instead. Publishers themselves have been proactive – we've been in close contact with them, discussing the importance of policy and our current expectations – and they have been adapting and creating new educational materials on their own initiative," said Ingar Dubolazov, the head of the transition to Estonian-language instruction.

Publisher Maurus stated that, although very busy, they are managing. By September, they will have materials ready for preschool, as well as for the 1st and 2nd grades, and possibly even simplified materials for the 4th grade. Creating these materials presents many challenges.

"We have to consider each child's individual needs, their background, their language skills – which means we need a huge variety of tasks," said Jaan Rosental, the head of Maurus publishing.

Avita publishing will also have materials ready for preschool and the 1st grade but will omit simplified materials and 4th-grade resources due to impracticality and high costs. However, they are creating resources for home language learning.

"For the sounds Ö, Ä, and Ü, which don't exist in Russian and are difficult for native Russian-speaking children to pronounce, we have written rap songs that children can practice at home with their parents," said Ly Rammo, editor-in-chief of Avita.

For over 15 years, the support for school educational materials has been €57 per student. This fall, schools will receive an additional €100 per child transitioning to Estonian-language instruction. Publishers are also anticipating an increase in funding per student for Estonian-language students.

"Now there's a new kind of inequality where Russian-language schools have the opportunity to buy digital tools that Estonian-language schools do not," noted Rammo.

New materials will receive feedback from teachers throughout August to leave time for any necessary improvements.

Could the rush result in feedback from teachers that some tasks may not be as well executed?

"Maurus always says that they'll take the money, but never compromise on quality. So, no, that can't happen. But on the other hand, when you work in publishing, there's always one printing error in a book, and that's inevitable," said Rosental.

