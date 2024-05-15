Mayor: Tallinn will start building more elementary schools

News
Jevgeni Ossinovski.
Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), who met with Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) on Wednesday, said the capital will start building new schools to combat overcrowding. Plans will move forward with the Lasnamäe State High School project.

"Tallinn's transition to Estonian-language education starts on 1 September, no derogations or extensions needed," Kallas said.

"Lasnamäe Basic School has applied for a one-year extension, and they, as a school for children with special needs, will receive special support and the specificities of children with special needs will be taken into account. Lasnamäe Basic School needs a new transition plan and we see no obstacles, they need a different transition plan. There will be an individual approach for all children," the minister said.

Tallinn and the state will continue planning Lasnamäe State High School, Kallas confirmed. Ossinovsk said the city government is very interested in the facility.

"If the state takes on additional responsibilities for secondary school places, this will free up space for primary schools. There are technical nuances here, for example with planning, but Tallinn's specialists are working hard with the state on this," he said.

The mayor also said that the new coalition has a serious goal of dealing with the planning of the school and education network more systematically than before.

"Tallinn's schools are overcrowded and teachers are overworked. We are starting to work to create additional primary school places. We're starting to build them, but we won't get there in a year," Ossinovski said.

Concerns about Estonian language reform

"The transition to Estonian-language learning is a massive reform for Tallinn, a serious educational challenge. But we can do it and we will implement the reform in substance," Ossinovski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said there are challenges and concerns. "But Tallinn is working on that too. For children with special needs, we expect a more personalized approach from the state," Ossinovski said.

The mayor noted that although there is a lack of teachers in grades 1-4, he believes that on September 1 there will be a teacher at the front of every class.

The bigger problem is with the teachers who continue to teach in Russian, of whom nearly 350 do not meet the language requirements.

"At the same time, we cannot give them up because we really need them. We are looking for ways to address this situation, but it is up to the government to decide," Ossinovski said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:35

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

21:23

Doctor: Drivers' health assessment system should be revised

20:46

Mayor: Tallinn will start building more elementary schools

20:16

SDE nominates new Lasnamäe district elder

19:45

Competitors: YIT's price cuts will not cause real estate prices to fall

19:12

European Commission forecasts 3.1% economic growth for Estonia in 2025

18:56

High schoolers get chemistry lesson at Ida-Viru County ash heap

18:34

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

18:03

University of Tartu rowing team impresses against Oxford, Cambridge

17:24

Finnish President Alexander Stubb to visit Estonia at end of May

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:14

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

14:57

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

14.05

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

15:25

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo