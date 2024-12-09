Tallinn after former ministry building for Old Town Educational College

The Tallinn City Government has proposed to the state that it transfer the former Ministry of Rural Affairs building in the Old Town to the city free of charge. This would allow the city to relocate the Old Town Educational College (VHK), which currently operates out of six separate buildings, to a single location.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu (Reform) has sent a proposal to Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) requesting the free transfer of the building located at Lai tänav 39/41 in Tallinn's Old Town to the city. This building, previously used by the Ministry of Rural Affairs, is currently listed for sale at €5.99 million (excluding VAT) on the website of state real estate manager RKAS.

In his letter to Ligi, Jaamu emphasized that the city of Tallinn remains interested in the building and has previously been in communication with state agencies regarding its free transfer to the city.

"Given that the state funds education, including the construction of school buildings, the state could transfer the property to the city free of charge for educational purposes. We propose moving the property at Lai 39/41 from the balance sheet of State Real Estate Ltd. to the Ministry of Finance's balance sheet by reducing its capital. Subsequently, we request consideration and approval for transferring the property to the city of Tallinn free of charge under the State Assets Act, to improve the school network," Jaamu wrote.

According to Jaamu, the former Ministry of Rural Affairs building is well-suited to serve as a municipal school, as it could accommodate a primary school with five parallel classes and nearly 1,200 students.

"The building would provide better facilities for students of the Old Town Educational College, who currently have to study in multiple locations. At present, the school's students are spread across six different buildings, which complicates and hinders school operations. Transferring the building at Lai 39/41 to the city would enable the consolidation of the primary and elementary school students under one roof, thereby creating better conditions for teaching and learning," Jaamu explained.

He added that converting the Ministry of Rural Affairs building into a municipal school would serve not only children in Tallinn's City Center district but also those in the Kalaranna area. The only drawback, he noted, would be the limited space for sports facilities, as the building cannot accommodate a full gymnasium.

"However, smaller spaces for gymnastics or dance could likely be included. The surrounding green areas by the city wall, as well as the Rannavärava and Snelli stadiums, could be utilized. The building's courtyard also offers potential for various activities," Jaamu noted.

The Old Town Educational College, founded in 1992 by Kersti Nigesen, is a municipal general education school in Tallinn with a Christian focus. The school aims to integrate culture and education, providing general education with an emphasis on historical awareness, music and art education.

Former Ministry of Rural Affairs building. Source: RKAS

Former ministry building

The property at Lai 39/41 houses the former Ministry of Rural Affairs office building. The property spans 8,562.70 square meters, with a total net usable area of 7,750.70 square meters. The building was originally commissioned in 1869.

The office building is currently vacant and consists of two interconnected structures. The building at Lai 39 has three floors and a freight elevator, while the building at Lai 41 is multi-level, with up to five above-ground floors and a passenger elevator. The two sections of the building can also be used independently.

The basement features storage rooms, an archive, a gym with shower facilities, a heating substation, a water metering node and an electrical distribution room. The ground floor includes a reception desk, a large hall, and offices. The second floor houses a meeting room and offices of various sizes. Subsequent floors also have office spaces, while the fifth floor features a large hall, café areas, including kitchen spaces and equipment. The attic contains a ventilation equipment room.

