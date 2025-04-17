X!

New school opening in fast-growing village just outside Tallinn next fall

Render of the future Tiskre School, located just outside Tallinn.
Render of the future Tiskre School, located just outside Tallinn. Source: Kauss Arhitektid
A new basic school for more than 400 students is set to open next September in the fast-growing village of Tiskre, just outside Tallinn, with construction set to begin in the coming weeks.

Harku Municipality's administrative company OÜ Strantum signed a contract Thursday with construction firm Nordecon AS to carry out the project. The contrat, including a reserve, is worth €14.5 million plus VAT.

"Signing the construction contract for Tiskre Basic School marks an important step forward in the development of Harku Municipality's education system," said Harku Municipal Mayor Erik Sandla.

"This school has been long-awaited and is much needed by local families," Sandla noted. "Tiskre is the fastest-growing area in the municipality, and is home to many young families with kids."

The new school building, which will accommodate 432 students, will be built at Liiva tee 53 in Tiskre. With a net area of nearly 6,700 square meters, the main building will consist of a two-story school building and a kindergarten, together with a gym and service and utility rooms. The site will also include space for a community center.

Located just outside Tallinn, Tiskre is growing. Source: Harku municipal government

The new six-grade basic school is set to open its doors next fall with three sets of classrooms of 24 students each, as well as special smaller classes. The kindergarten will include two classes with a total capacity of 40 children.

A stadium will also be built on the school grounds, together with a standard-sized soccer field, a multipurpose court with tartan surface and a separate training area. The grounds will include separate areas for learning and relaxation, with a mix of taller trees and low plantings used to define different zones.

The construction of the new school building is being financed by the Harku municipal government and its municipally-owned company OÜ Strantum. Earlier this year, at the request of the municipality, Strantum conducted an international public procurement process, which received nine bids.

The architectural design of the building was produced by the architecture firm Kauss Arhiktektuur OÜ, whose proposal was selected in an architectural competition organized in 2021 in cooperation between the Harku municipal government and the Union of Estonian Architects (EAL). The landscaping project was designed by OÜ Väli.

Render of the interior of the future Tiskre School, located just outside Tallinn. Source: Kauss Arhitektid

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

