Kindluse School in Järveküla named Estonia's 2025 School of the Year

This year, the title of Estonia's School of the Year was awarded to Kindluse School, a nine-grade basic school that opened in the fast-growing Tallinn suburb of Järveküla in 2020.

On Friday morning, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) presented the School of the Year trophy to Kindluse School live on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show.

Located in Rae Municipality, Kindluse School first opened its doors on September 1, 2020.

According to Kallas, it is an excellent example of a school where learning is tied to real-world experiences and playful solutions.

"Kindluse School is a model of how innovative approaches can make learning exciting and practical, extending education beyond the classroom," the minister highlighted. "For example, school days are designed around real-life adventures, where students play detectives and learn math, writing, reading and natural sciences in the process. Smart learning happens everywhere, and collaboratively."

Kindluse School principal Reelika Turi said this win is very encouraging news for the entire school community, and proof that they're on the right track.

"Kindluse School is still a very young school — we've only been on this journey for six school years," she acknowledged. "The School of the Year title is a major recognition for us, and brings great joy to the entire school community."

The principal noted that at their school, the focus is on the students, and on creating an engaging school environment for them.

"Of course, the rapid growth in the number of students has made recent school years challenging, but I'm pleased to see that our collective efforts have paid off," Turi said. "Our community believes in us, and stands with us every step of the way."

Second place in the 2025 School of the Year competition went to Tallinn French School, while third place was awarded to Nooruse School in Kuressaare, based on the combined jury and public vote results.

In all, 20,902 votes were cast in two rounds of the competition.

Previous recipients of the School of the Year title include Jõhvi High School, Metsküla Elementary School, Läänemaa Joint High School, Uulu Basic School, Võru High School, Viljandi High School and Tallinn High School No. 32.

