X!

Kindluse School in Järveküla named Estonia's 2025 School of the Year

News
Kindluse School, a nine-grade basic school in Järveküla, Harju County, was awarded the title of Estonia's 2025 School of the Year. May 16, 2025.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

This year, the title of Estonia's School of the Year was awarded to Kindluse School, a nine-grade basic school that opened in the fast-growing Tallinn suburb of Järveküla in 2020.

On Friday morning, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) presented the School of the Year trophy to Kindluse School live on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show.

Located in Rae Municipality, Kindluse School first opened its doors on September 1, 2020.

According to Kallas, it is an excellent example of a school where learning is tied to real-world experiences and playful solutions.

"Kindluse School is a model of how innovative approaches can make learning exciting and practical, extending education beyond the classroom," the minister highlighted. "For example, school days are designed around real-life adventures, where students play detectives and learn math, writing, reading and natural sciences in the process. Smart learning happens everywhere, and collaboratively."

Kindluse School principal Reelika Turi said this win is very encouraging news for the entire school community, and proof that they're on the right track.

"Kindluse School is still a very young school — we've only been on this journey for six school years," she acknowledged. "The School of the Year title is a major recognition for us, and brings great joy to the entire school community."

The principal noted that at their school, the focus is on the students, and on creating an engaging school environment for them.

"Of course, the rapid growth in the number of students has made recent school years challenging, but I'm pleased to see that our collective efforts have paid off," Turi said. "Our community believes in us, and stands with us every step of the way."

Second place in the 2025 School of the Year competition went to Tallinn French School, while third place was awarded to Nooruse School in Kuressaare, based on the combined jury and public vote results.

In all, 20,902 votes were cast in two rounds of the competition.

Previous recipients of the School of the Year title include Jõhvi High School, Metsküla Elementary School, Läänemaa Joint High School, Uulu Basic School, Võru High School, Viljandi High School and Tallinn High School No. 32.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Marju Himma: When an emergency alert test becomes a national bonding moment

14:28

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:26

Canal in former Ida-Viru quarry to host rowing, canoeing events this summer

14:00

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

13:57

Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

13:33

Changes to study loans to abolish guarantor requirement

12:59

Gallery: Icelandic art star Ragnar Kjartansson's solo show opens in Tallinn

12:55

Live from 3 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025

12:30

Lauri Laats: Estonia digging its own energy grave

12:22

Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo