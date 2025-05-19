Ministry of Education raises officials' salaries

The Ministry of Education and Research has increased the basic salaries of those working in its department of state schools and assets, with the move taking affect retroactively from May 1. The ministry does not plan to increase the salaries of civil servants.

The salaries of civil servants in the ministry's department of state schools and assets will be between €3,000 and €4,290 per month, starting from May 1 this year. The highest salary will be earned by the head of the department.

"In a comparisons of public sector salaries, the Ministry of Education and Research has fallen to the bottom of the table. In 2024, when comparing ministries, the Ministry of Education and Research was last in the league in terms of total salary," said secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Research Triin Laasi-Õige.

"Despite this, there will be no significant salary increase in the ministry As of May 1, the salaries of staff whose salary increases are years behind or whose tasks have changed significantly in recent years have been adjusted on the basis of principles that have been established across the board," Laasi-Õige added.

In March, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) indicated that she believed officials in her ministry deserved a pay rise.

In 2024, the average basic salary for state employees was €2,370 a month with a 4.3 percent increase. There was also a 1.7 percent gender pay gap. Salaries for government service providers were €2,510 a month in 2024, according to the Ministry of Finance.

---

