Pärnu Koidula High School named Estonia's 2026 School of the Year

Pärnu Koidula High School was named Estonia's 2026 School of the Year, as students and teachers highlight hands-on learning and a supportive school community as key strengths.

"It feels great," said principal Indrek Kaldo. "We did it — we brought the win to Pärnu!"

Kaldo highlighted the school's shift to inquiry-based learning, which marked a major change in recent years. In practice, that means students at Koidula spend much of their time learning by doing.

Within the school's science track, most chemistry classes take place in labs, while many biology classes involve experiments rather than lectures.

Students say that hands-on approach, along with a wide range of study options, is a big part of what makes Pärnu Koidula High School stand out.

"Everyone can find the right track for them here," said 11th grader Loore Lee Allmaa, who said she loves the variety offered. "If you want to become a doctor, you can choose the science track and study chemistry and biology in depth. If you're interested in business, you can focus on that."

Students treated like equals

Classmate Elisabeth Tagobert said the overall atmosphere also sets their school apart, noting that their teachers are very accommodating.

"They take everyone's needs into account and treat students as equals," Tagobert said, adding that classes are close-knit and there's always something going on, like talent shows.

The title was decided through a two-round process combining jury scores and public voting. Pärnu Koidula High School received more than 12,000 votes across both rounds, beating out Tallinn's Kaarli School and Tartu Vocational College (VOCO).

This year's competition highlighted schools that support student well-being, involve the community and adopt innovative evidence-based educational approaches.

A total of 15 schools competed for the title this spring.

Previous winners in recent years include Kindluse School, Jõhvi High School and Metsküla Elementary School.

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