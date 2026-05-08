Education Minister considers higher pay for math and science teachers

The shortage of math and science teachers in Estonia is so severe that, according to Education Minister Kristina Kallas, it may be worth considering whether their salaries should be set higher than those of other teachers. School principals, however, are divided on the issue.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas noted that the market value of teachers varies by subject. While job opportunities for Russian-language teachers are relatively limited, teachers of mathematics and other science-based subjects are extremely hard to find.

"We have a very large shortage of mathematics and other science teachers. Under current labor-market conditions, their pay in schools does not reflect what they could earn outside the school system based on their knowledge and skills. The question is whether we should introduce an additional pay coefficient for teachers of mathematics, information technology, technology, and other science subjects," Kallas said.

According to the minister, the funding that allows schools to differentiate salaries has already been increased so that principals can pay certain subject teachers more if necessary. However, whether pay differences should be introduced formally by subject requires broader debate, since shortages also exist among Estonian-language and music teachers.

"This is ultimately a change that would require much more serious discussion in society about whether we want to differentiate teachers' base salaries by subject area," Kallas added.

The Tallinn Secondary School of Science building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Ene Saar, principal of Tallinn Secondary School of Science, noted that Finland took a similar approach about twenty years ago, but later raised the salaries of other teachers to the same level. According to Saar, the issue always comes down to setting priorities.

"If we see that this priority is critical and urgent, then a decision has to be made. But we also need to take a close look at whether, for example, the math teacher actually meets the qualification requirements. Right now, when I'm looking for a teacher, virtually anyone who has spent a bit of time at university wants to become an Estonian-language teacher. I've never seen such a colorful mix of applicants for Estonian-language teaching positions," Saar said.

Ants Rebane, head of Loo School, considers subject-based pay differences unfair to other teachers, particularly elementary school teachers who lay the foundation for learning mathematics.

"The free labor market should decide. If there's an acute need for a math teacher, then you add €1,000, €2,000, or €3,000 to the salary. That's not the issue. But it should be limited in time and tied to specific individuals, not applied broadly to everyone," Rebane explained.

One of Estonia's several state high schools (Riigigümnaasium). Most high schools are municipality-run. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Pelgulinna State Upper Secondary School in Tallinn has already announced in its job posting that a math teacher's salary will be higher than that of teachers in other subjects.

"We have said openly that a qualified math teacher at our school will receive a net salary of €2,560. That's about €500 more than the salary of a teacher with a standard workload," said school principal Indrek Lillemägi.

According to Lillemägi, math teachers at some other schools also receive higher pay, although this is not discussed publicly. He does not support a nationwide, state-mandated pay difference, believing instead that such decisions should be left to individual school principals.

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