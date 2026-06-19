Tiit Land: Engineer, lead young people to mathematics

If we want Estonia to remain a country with an engineering, technology and knowledge‑based economy, we must help young people see STEM subjects not as a gate that closes but as a door that opens opportunities, Tiit Land writes.

As a rector handing out master's diplomas, one of my eyes smiles and the other cries. On one hand, I see young specialists ready to create new technologies, develop artificial intelligence, build a more sustainable economy and solve complex societal problems. On the other hand, I know that too many young people close the path to these opportunities already in school by giving up advanced mathematics before they have discovered their real abilities and interests. That is why, alongside congratulating graduates, I have asked them to return to their former schools and help students understand the real value of mathematics.

"I invited dozens of new master's graduates to return to their former schools."

While universities celebrate graduates' achievements, we also look at this year's national mathematics exam results. The overall picture is similar to last year, with no major changes. In the longer view, there is even a slight upward trend. Yet it is worrying that the average score on the narrow mathematics exam fell by 3.7 points out of 100. Numerically it may not seem large — only 3.7 percent — but the real problem is that the average score for narrow mathematics has remained below 50 percent year after year, reaching 35.4 points this year. Every year thousands of young people join us with weak skills, and once again we must ask why we teach narrow mathematics in its current form in high school. More broadly, it points to a continuing issue: too many young people choose an educational path that closes off opportunities in higher education and the labor market.

The deeper question is whether young people in Estonia understand the value of mathematics any better. Much has been done in recent years. Two nationwide e‑math events have brought tens of thousands of people closer to mathematics. Schools, universities and companies have emphasized the importance of STEM subjects, and public discussion about the role of mathematics has been more active than ever. Yet we still have not reached a point where mathematics is seen primarily as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

Two opposing communities

It seems to me that while students form one community, the community of mathematics learners in Estonia is increasingly split in two. Some choose advanced mathematics, keeping open the path to engineering, technology, natural sciences and many other fields of higher education. Others choose narrow mathematics, often hoping to reduce their workload or avoid a more difficult challenge.

Unfortunately, this often means their opportunities to continue in many high‑value fields shrink before they have discovered their real abilities and interests. That is why, at this year's graduation ceremonies for the School of Engineering and the Estonian Maritime Academy, I issued a call to our graduates that could almost be considered a moral duty.

I said: "Help make STEM subjects valued and desirable in Estonia. Intervene before a young person decides mathematics is not for them. Show by example that it is a powerful tool for understanding and changing the world."

I invited dozens of new master's graduates to return to their former schools. To explain to students how mathematics is used to design bridges, manage energy systems, create robotics, develop space technology and solve problems that affect people's well‑being.

Even more, they should talk about how mathematical knowledge helps save lives, address climate challenges and strengthen national defense.

Engineers sharing their journeys

Estonia needs not only more engineers but more engineers who help raise the next generation. One could even argue that this has never been as important as it is now. Interest in technical fields is growing. This year applications are already up 22 percent compared to last year. In several programs, more young people are applying per study place than ever before, as large cohorts of high school graduates reach universities. In ten years, however, the number of graduates may be a quarter to a third smaller. Estonia cannot build its future on the assumption that the number of young people will remain the same. How will we find enough new learners five or more years from now?

"Too many young people choose an educational path that closes off opportunities in higher education and the labor market."

The labor market is also changing faster than ever. A recent CV.ee labor market survey showed that 35 percent of Estonian employees believe artificial intelligence may take over their jobs in the future. Whether that fear becomes reality or not, it shows people sense the speed of change. Here lies one of mathematics' greatest values. Mathematics does not only teach calculation. It develops logical thinking, problem‑solving skills, systematic analysis and the ability to understand complex processes — skills needed by engineers, developers, data scientists and creators and users of artificial intelligence. While some tasks may be automated in the future, the need for people who can understand, manage and use technology to create new solutions will likely grow.

Our shared task is to ensure that shaky mathematical foundations do not scare young people away before they discover their real abilities and opportunities. Equally important is helping them understand that artificial intelligence is not just a competitor but a powerful tool that requires exactly the skills mathematics helps develop. The path to engineering, technology, science and the meaningful use of artificial intelligence often begins with a single math lesson. The path to university often begins there as well.

More meaningful at university, more exciting at school

Tallinn University of Technology is taking clear steps toward teaching that prepares students to solve real‑world problems and apply their knowledge through challenges. A university partner — a business, public sector or nonprofit representative — brings a problem, and the university assembles a team of lecturers and students who define the challenge and decide how to solve it. This teaches creativity, critical thinking and teamwork, and creates a strong link between university learning and the challenges ahead in the labor market and society.

I am convinced the same principle should reach basic and high schools, so mathematics is not only a subject but a way of thinking and a model for solving problems across fields. Creating context and connections is one of today's biggest challenges alongside exam preparation, because many young people do not see why or where they might need what they learn. Fortunately, we have a natural instinct from childhood to build, test and discover. Through curiosity, real interest in knowledge is born.

That is why I call on today's engineers, as well as architects, entrepreneurs, IT specialists, artificial intelligence experts, financial sector employees and everyone whose work relies on STEM subjects, to return to their schools and talk to young people not only about their professions but about mathematics as a language of opportunity and its links to their field and work.

If we want Estonia to remain a country with an engineering, technology and knowledge‑based economy, we must help young people see STEM subjects not as a gate that closes but as a door that opens opportunities. To reach that door, we need teachers, parents, universities and engineers. And sometimes all it takes is one role model who tells a young person at the right moment: the effort is hard, but it is worth it.

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