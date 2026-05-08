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Narva launches recruitment drive for 175 education workers

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Narva Center School.
Narva Center School. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
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Narva is launching a major recruitment campaign to hire 175 new education workers before fall, with the biggest shortage in kindergarten assistant teachers.

As the nationwide transition to Estonian-language education continues, the northeastern border city needs 75 new teachers for its six municipal schools in time for the new school year this fall.

Narva is mainly seeking class, science, technology and math teachers, but also educators who will teach subjects ranging from music to history and social studies in transitional classrooms.

Larissa Degel, head of Narva's Culture Department, said the city managed to fill a similar number of positions last year and hopes to do so again.

"Narva offers affordable opportunities and cheap rent, and the city will cover up to €100 a month in housing costs," Degel said.

The challenge is even greater in kindergartens, where Narva must find around 100 new assistant teachers this year alone.

A two-year transition period ends in August, after which all assistant teachers must have at least B2-level proficiency in Estonian. Of Narva's roughly 200 assistant kindergarten teachers, only about half currently meet the requirement.

"Whether we can pull it off is the question," Degel acknowledged, adding the city will have a clearer picture by late August.

Because assistant kindergarten teachers aren't eligible for state salary bonuses, the city expects most new hires will need to be found locally.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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