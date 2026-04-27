New Narva center to help support shift to Estonian-language education

A new center in Narva aims to help teachers more effectively teach lessons in Estonian as schools continue transitioning to Estonian-language instruction.

The methodology center, opened by the University of Tartu Narva College, aims to give teachers practical tools to teach subjects while helping students learn Estonian at the same time.

In Ida-Viru County, the transition has drawn an influx of new teachers, many with limited experience teaching in a language students may not fully understand.

"One thing is what we hear being taught in lectures," said Ilona Kuningas, a kindergarten director in Kohtla-Järve, adding that how to actually apply it with children in the classroom is another matter entirely. "And those are the practical tips new teachers need most."

Methodology center director Piret Kärtner said the scope of the challenge is broad, warning that teaching often relies too much on memorization rather than comprehension.

"Young children have good memories and can easily memorize things, but ultimately be left with a bunch of sentences they don't actually understand, like 'Soil composition determines soil fertility,'" she said, adding that motivation to truly learn is rooted in emotions and interest.

Without better methods, she warned, the transition to Estonian-language education risks falling short, "but with new and better methods, it has strong potential."

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said the center will also help track the transition and step in when support is needed, rather than relying on inspections.

The Narva College center will officially begin work in August, but preparations and outreach work are already underway.

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