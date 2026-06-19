Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

Estonian Education Minister Kristina Kallas delivered part of her thank‑you speech in Russian at the Kohtla‑Järve State High School graduation ceremony. For teachers at a fully Estonian‑language school in the middle of an education reform, it was a surprising moment.

Liisi Laanemets, an Estonian language and literature teacher at Kohtla‑Järve high school, told ERR that Kallas gave part of her speech in Russian during the ceremony.

After speaking in Estonian, Kallas thanked parents in Russian as well.

"Because it was so shocking, I don't even remember the speech itself very clearly anymore," Laanemets said.

"We are a fully Estonian‑language school, not a transition school. Why does the minister need to speak in Russian?" she told ERR, adding that thanking parents in Russian felt surprising to the school community and raised questions about the message such an action sends.

Minister Kallas said she delivered her speech in Estonian and added two sentences in Russian at the end to thank grandparents and parents who have supported their children in learning the state language.

"The transition to Estonian‑language education is a decision that was postponed in Estonia for more than 30 years, but which the current government is finally implementing. I believe it is right to acknowledge the families who have supported this change and helped ensure that Estonian education is unified and Estonian‑language," Kallas explained.

Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Former education minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said the minister's decision to deliver part of her speech in Russian was astonishing.

"Especially at Kohtla‑Järve State High School. It has been a fully Estonian‑language school from the very beginning," Lukas said, commenting on the news.

"Talk to old acquaintances before and after the ceremony however you like, but an official minister's speech in the current situation — especially in a region like this — should be in Estonian," Lukas added.

Teacher Laanemets said that Kohtla‑Järve mayor Max Kaur (Center Party) also spoke in Russian at the ceremony, but that was expected and therefore did not come as a surprise.

Kohtla-Järve High School. Source: Sergei Stepanov

Kohtla‑Järve High School is a state high school established by order of the minister of education and research in 2018.

Estonia is currently transitioning its education system to Estonian‑language instruction, a process that has caused difficulties especially in Ida‑Virumaa.

For example, in February, Ida‑Virumaa Vocational Education Center (IVKHK) director Hendrik Agur said the school had suspended vocational training because students' Estonian‑language skills were insufficient, and focused solely on language learning instead.

Nearly one‑fifth of students initially did not show up for the language courses. The issue was later resolved.

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